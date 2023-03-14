WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 4:30 am
State police at Indiana arrested a 31-year-old Bolivar man for driving while under the influence of alcohol at 11:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection between Muir Road and Dayrose Lane.
The man crashed his 2002 Buick Century and fled the scene, only to return to the scene later, according to police. After providing false identification, he was identified and admitted to crashing the vehicle, police said. Police said he was also discovered to be under the influence of alcohol.
INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police charged Brittney Livingston, 30, of Indiana, with disorderly conduct after a verbal altercation that occurred at 9:20 p.m. March 2 along the 100 block of North Cherry Avenue.
Borough police were responding to a reported verbal altercation when they observed Livingston outside screaming, making unreasonable noise and causing public inconvenience.
Police charged Livingston with disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
