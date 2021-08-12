INDIANA
iPhone stolen
On July 30 at 7:45 a.m., a person reported to the Indiana Borough Police Department that an iPhone had been lost while at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St.
Through further investigation, officers said, it was found that Scott Allen Walter, 27, of Timblin, Jefferson County, had found the phone and kept it, instead of providing it to store employees to try to return it to the owner.
Police said the victim used an iPhone tracking app to locate the phone in Walter’s vehicle as he was driving in Johnstown.
Misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property were filed against Walter before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1 p.m. Sept. 15.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Burglary arrest
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Jacob Dylan Shedlock, 27, of Clymer, was arrested July 27 on charges of burglarizing a home along Walnut Street on July 23 of more than $1,000 worth of property.
Charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who placed Shedlock in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but continued until Sept. 8 at 10:45 a.m. before Bell.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
False identification
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Jeffrey James Knight, 33, of Saegertown, Crawford County, was arrested Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. after troopers were told of a suspicious person at the Ramada Inn along Wayne Avenue.
Troopers said Knight gave a false name to law enforcement, but his real identity was determined using live scan fingerprint.
State police said he had parole warrants outstanding and was placed in Indiana County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.