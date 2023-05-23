BLAIRSVILLE
Assault
On Sunday, Blairsville Borough Police Department said its officers arrested Jordan Kinney, 22, of Blairsville, as a result of a domestic disturbance that took place around 11:20 a.m. inside Sheetz along East Market Street.
Police said Kinney had an argument with his girlfriend and then knocked her down, punching and kicking her about her body.
Police said Kinney then left in a vehicle but later was found in a parking lot along Water Street where he tried to flee officers on foot, but was apprehended after a short pursuit.
He was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and evading arrest, and summary counts of harassment and driving without a license.
He was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond pending a preliminary hearing before Welch on June 5 at 9 a.m.
INDIANA
Criminal trespass
Indiana Borough Police Department said Jesse Wagner, 36, of Watsontown, Northumberland County, was cited on May 6 at 4:44 a.m. for trespassing inside the Kovalchick Scrap Yard.
He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, theft, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.
A hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said Stephen Muza, 31, of Fairview, Erie County, was cited on Sunday at 1:52 a.m. for public drunkenness after another man approached police to report his concern about him.
Muza was taken to Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Muza in the matter.
