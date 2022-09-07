WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
On Monday at 3:39 a.m., members of the state police Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit were dispatched to an assault that took place at 470 Grandview Ave.
Upon arrival and investigation, troopers learned that a 22-year-old male was involved in an altercation and was observed to have lacerations to his face and head.
He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and later was transferred to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for further treatment.
A state police spokesman said troopers were assisted on-scene by a responding Indiana Borough Police officer who was initially dispatched and then referred the investigation to state police.
The incident remains under investigation.
INDIANA
Drug-related incident
Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday at 11:24 p.m. along the 100 block of South Seventh Street and encountered Joseph Dogan, 23, of Pittsburgh.
Police said he fled on foot from the vehicle and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned on multiple counts early Sunday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a hearing on Sept. 12 at 1:45 p.m.
