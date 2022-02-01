INDIANA
DUI
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop along the 700 block of Locust Street on a vehicle driven by Jacob L. Beecher, 18, of Williamston, S.C.
Officers said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree where he was unsafe to drive.
Police said he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, then lodged in Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. released him on $500 bond, pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 at 9:50 a.m.
Public drunkenness
On Monday at 1 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were called to an address along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, where an unwanted male reportedly was on the caller’s front porch.
Police said Charles J. Freeman, 29, of Glen Campbell, was found to be intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Officers said Freeman was taken into custody, cited for public drunkenness and lodged in the Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Freeman.
o o o
On Saturday around 1:22 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were called to deal with an unknown intoxicated person at a residence along the 600 block of Clark Avenue.
Officers said they identified a 21-year-old Meadowlands, Washington County, man who had broken the fence on the property and was on the back porch, intoxicated to the point where he was a danger to himself and others.
The man was lodged in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer and cited for public drunkenness and criminal mischief.
BLAIRSVILLE
Megan’s Law violation
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Nash Parker Bennett, 21, was arrested on Jan. 26 for failing to register his new address, vehicle and employement within a required time period as set under Megan’s Law.
Bennett was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who ordered him held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on March 2 at 9:30 a.m.
However, police said, Bennett is currently lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg where he already had been incarcerated on a probation violation.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run driver sought
State police said a white work van struck a pickup truck driven by Sheldon K. Pentz, 64, of East Springfield, Erie County, at the intersection of Route 422 and Lawton Road on Thursday at 11:52 a.m., then continued eastbound on Route 422 without stopping.
Troopers said Pentz and his passenger were not injured and their truck sustained only minor damage.
However, state police are looking for information about the driver of the van. Anyone with such information is asked to call the Kittanning barracks at (724) 543-2011.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Disorderly conduct
On Jan. 25, shortly before 11:30 a.m., three people were cited for disorderly conduct by state police, who said there had been a physically hazardous or offensive condition created by acts that served no legitimate purpose.
Citations were filed through the office of Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers against a 46-year-old Derry man, a 38-year-old Derry woman and a 33-year-old Uniontown, Fayette County, woman.