WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating what is being termed an incident of retail theft during mid-afternoon Tuesday at the J.C. Penney store in Indiana Mall.
Mall manager Sherry Renosky said the retail complex along Oakland Avenue in White Township did not go on lockdown, but remained open amid the investigation.
Around 3:30 p.m., scanners picked up from Indiana County’s dispatch the report of a Hispanic male, apparently wearing a gun on his waistband. State police said it did not appear that he threatened anyone with the weapon at J.C. Penney.
The dispatch said the man was driving a black Dodge Acura, with Pennsylvania registration LPT 3396.
INDIANA
Charges withdrawn
Charges of simple assault and harassment were withdrawn against Devan Lee Owens, 27, of Indiana, who had been arrested at around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 3 by Indiana Borough Police after a domestic disturbance along the 700 block of Locust Street.
Owens was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee but that hearing was canceled.