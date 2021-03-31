COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Harassment
A 31-year-old Kittanning man was arraigned Monday on harassment charges following a domestic dispute involving a 27-year-old Rural Valley woman, state police at Kittanning said.
Troopers were called at 5:15 p.m. Monday to an address along West Main Street.
A docket for the suspect was not available today on the state’s judicial website.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Hit-run crash
State police at Punxsutawney are looking for the motorist whose Ford pickup truck turned off Route 219 into a driveway at 1:11 a.m. Saturday and hit a tree some 10 feet away from that driveway.
Troopers said the driver abandoned the truck, which was towed away by Smitty’s Towing.