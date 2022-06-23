TIMBLIN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Criminal mischief
A 19-year-old Rossiter area man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been vandalized.
The youth reported the criminal mischief, which reportedly left less than $1,000 damage, on June 19 at 4:54 p.m. along Powell Lane and Hungry Hook Road.
A 20-year-old Mayport area male allegedly was involved, but there was no report of charges filed.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Small girl assaulted
A five-year-old Cowanshannock Township area girl told her parents she had been sexually assaulted by another juvenile.
The matter was reported to state police at Troop D, Kittanning, on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.
The case remains under investigation.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
On Tuesday, an unknown person tried to obtain unemployment benefits utilizing the identity of a 75-year-old Dayton area man, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, said.
Troopers advise anyone who has had a similar incident happen to call the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud hotline at 1 (800) 692-7469, or visit https://www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/Report-Fraud-Here.aspx.