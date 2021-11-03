INDIANA
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police arrested Dylan McCabe, 21, of Indiana, on charges of simple assault and harassment after an incident at a residence along the 1500 block of Church Street that brought out officers Sunday at 7:36 p.m.
Police said an identified victim was assaulted by McCabe, who was arraigned Monday morning before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
McCabe was placed briefly in Indiana County Jail until he could post $2,500 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for McCabe before Welch on Nov. 8 at 10:45 a.m.
Erratic driving
On Sunday at 10:40 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop along the 1100 block of Grant Street on a vehicle seen to be driving erratically through the borough.
Police said the driver, Jeffrey Cole Laney, 21, of Lebanon, Lebanon County, exited his vehicle and pushed a uniformed police officer on the scene, after which Laney was taken into custody.
He was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct engaging in fighting and disorderly conduct involving hazardous behavior and several summary traffic counts.
According to court records, Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a preliminary hearing for Laney.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 22-year-old Clymer woman was cited for public drunkenness after she was reported to be lying on the ground along South Taylor Avenue on Sunday at 1:04 a.m.
Officers said the citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
At 2 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street for the report of an intoxicated female.
After an investigation, a 23-year-old Blairsville woman was cited for public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.