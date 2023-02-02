INDIANA
Theft from motor vehicle
Indiana Borough Police said a 20-year-old Indiana man was cited on Jan. 12 at 11 p.m. for theft from a motor vehicle along the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
After an investigation, IBP said Joshua Freed was identified as one of those involved and had stolen items from within the victim’s vehicle.
Police said a complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, charging him with theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both third-degree misdemeanors.
Haberl scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Disturbance
On Friday around 10:22 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to the parking lot of Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., for a disturbance.
Officers said their investigation determined that Eugene M. Brooks, 56, of Indiana, struck an identified individual with a closed fist. He was charged with harassment.
IBP also said that officers found that Erica R. Dattolo had engaged in conduct that caused public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm that served no legitimate purpose, and was charged with disorderly conduct.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from both in the matter.
Underage drinking
On Friday at 11:08 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop after witnessing a red light violation at North Fourth and Chestnut streets.
IBP said a 16-year-old male from Indiana was identified as the driver — and that he was found to have consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating the vehicle.
Police said the teenager’s guardian was called to pick him up, and later citations were filed charged the youth with underage drinking and the red light violation.
On Saturday at 12:14 a.m., IBP was traveling in the 200 block of West Avenue when they observed two female individuals laying in a nearby parking lot.
IBP identified the pair as Devin Smith and Caroline Cramer, both 18, from Etters, York County. A non-traffic citation was issued for underage drinking for both individuals and filed via summons through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
On Saturday around 1:14 a.m., IBP returned to the Sheetz parking lot at 768 Wayne Ave. for the report of an intoxicated female.
On arrival, officers said the individual was identified as Bailey M. Salameh, 20, of Seven Fields, Butler County. She was cited for underage consumption of alcohol and released to a sober adult.
Haberl also is awaiting a plea from Salameh.
On Saturday at around 3:08 a.m., IBP officers found Ethan P. Zukus, 19, of Johnstown, asleep in the police station lobby. Officers said Zukus was awakened to ensure he was OK, and found to be intoxicated to a degree that he was unsafe to himself and others.
He was taken into custody, cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking, and released to a sober person.
Haberl also is awaiting a plea from Zukus.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old Heilwood woman found that a fraudulent Social Security income card was opened using her identity.
The matter was reported on Tuesday at 10:22 p.m. Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered during the course of their investigation.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, WESTMORELAND COunty
Trailer stolen
On Monday at 4:42 p.m., a 60-year-old Rochester Mills, Indiana County, man told state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, that an 8-by-12 trailer was stolen from along Church Street.
The matter remains under investigation.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug possession
On Jan. 5 at 4:21 p.m., state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley said an active arrest warrant was served on a man, whose identity was not released, along U.S. Route 119.
Troopers said a search of the man turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia. The matter remains under investigation.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, parole violation
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 36-year-old Punxsutawney man was stopped along Altman Avenue Extension and Benson Road on Jan. 27 at 7:33 p.m. for a summary traffic violation.
Troopers said they found the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance — and had both an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson County and an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. State police said additional charges are pending.