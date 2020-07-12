WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at the Indiana barracks reported that they seized crystal methamphetamine and raw heroin as the result of a traffic stop on June 23 at 8:08 p.m. in the 100 block of Old Route 119 Highway North. Darrel Henline, 35, of Commodore, has been charged with possession of the drugs and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing under District Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Simple assault
Kandi Swanson, 42, of Indiana, has been charged with simple assault after Indiana Borough police reported to a disturbance on Church Street. Police reported that during their investigation, Swanson was found to have thrown rocks, striking the unnamed victims. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing under District Judge Guy Haberl.
DUI
Kathy Pilston, of Marion Center, has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for traffic violations at 5:16 p.m. on June 26 in the 400 block of South Sixth Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
She is awaiting a preliminary hearing under District Judge Guy Haberl.
GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
Theft
State police out of Punxsutawney reported that at 7:59 p.m. on July 6, a call was received regarding the theft of a pistol from a residence on Glenwood Avenue.
The victim was listed as an unnamed 69-year-old female who stated that it was a known male who took the gun without permission.
The man was contacted via telephone while the trooper was at the scene and the gun was returned. The victim refused to have any prosecution for the case.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
PFA violation
On June 26 at 1:44 p.m., state police in Punxsutawney reported to a location along Robertsville Road for a protection-from-abuse violation against a 47-year-old female victim from Punxsutawney. Once on the scene, police reported that John Paul Wingert was taken into custody for violating the agreement.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Harassment
State police in Ebensburg reported to a disturbance along Seneca Street on July 6 at 4:53 a.m.
Charges were filed against Heather Grata, 31, of Nanty Glo, for harassment and disorderly conduct toward, Joshua Grata, 39, also of Nanty Glo, who has also been charged with disorderly conduct. Both are awaiting pleas under District Judge Frederick S. Creany.