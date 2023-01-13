INDIANA
False statement plea
In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Brandon T. Lodge, 35, of Hagerstown, Md., admitted he had entered a statement under penalty, a third-degree misdemeanor, in a case where he was charged with a felony count of making a materially false written statement involving the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm.
Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Lodge to one year’s probation and assessed costs and a fine in the case.
DUI, wrong-way driving
Indiana Borough Police Department said charges were filed Wednesday with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against Adam Lamont Littlejohn, 38, of Punxsutawney, on two counts of driving under the influence and one count of wrong way driving on Dec. 8, 2022, at 2:05 a.m. along South Taylor Avenue.
Officers said Littlejohn was determined to be under the influence to a degree that he was unable to drive. He was taken into custody for a legal blood draw then released to a sober adult.
Littlejohn is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Haberl.
CLYMER
Two arrests reported
Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles M. Waller reported that his officers conducted a driving-under-the-influence patrol and made two arrests.
He said Shane Patrick Rummel, 30, of Clymer, was arrested for DUI involving alcohol or a controlled substance and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Rummel was arraigned Tuesday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch who released him on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 30 at 11:20 a.m.
Waller said Victor James Preston, 29, of Lucernemines, also was arrested for DUI. Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing for Preston on Feb. 6 at 10:40 a.m.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft suspects
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said investigators are seeking to identify three suspects in reference to an incident of retail theft on the morning of Jan. 1 at Dollar General along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown, Pine Township.
State police said the suspects were reported to have stolen $128.52 in various merchandise and fled in an older model tan pick-up truck.
Tips may be referred to Trooper J. Nagle at (724) 357-1960.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
DUI crash
On Wednesday at 1:18 p.m., a crash was reported along Routes 422 East and 259.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 68-year-old Penn Run man crashed his vehicle and was discovered to have been driving under the influence.
Troopers said the man was arrested accordingly.