WHITE TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
State police at Indiana, said a 45-year-old Josephine man was cited for disorderly conduct following a domestic incident on Saturday at 5:31 p.m.
Troopers said the suspect and another individual were located inside a residence along Oakland Avenue and separated.
The name of the suspect was not released and a court docket was not available Sunday night.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Election signs stolen
State police at Indiana, are investigating a theft of election signs along Staff Street between 11:30 p.m. May 17 and noon May 19.
The signs were promoting Penns Manor Area school board candidate Nicholas Hanson. State police ask anyone with information about the theft to call the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Mailbox damaged
State police at Indiana said it was reported early Saturday that a mailbox was damaged along Raspberry Road between midnight and 4 a.m.
Troopers said a neighborhood canvass was completed and yielded no results. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offenses
State police at Punxsutawney said Austin Krolick, 22, with addresses in Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville, was cited May 24 on multiple drug charges, stemming from a traffic stop May 20 at 11:52 p.m. along Orchard and Pleasant avenues.
Troopers said Krolick was found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances and related paraphernalia. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 15 at 10:15 a.m. before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.