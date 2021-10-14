VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More identity theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said they received reports of identity theft linked to the unemployment fraud scam that victimized a West Wheatfield Township man, four White Township men, an Armstrong Township woman, two Blacklick Township women, a Center Township woman, a Conemaugh Township man, and a Cherryhill Township man, all reported since the beginning of October.
CLYMER
Crash investigated
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Nicholas M. Foreback, 26, of Clymer, escaped injury when his car went out of control and struck a house along Franklin Street just south of Elm Avenue.
Troopers said Foreback drove away after the 11:19 p.m. crash on Oct. 9 but was found at a nearby residence.
The crash remains under investigation.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Window shot out
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said its officers are investigating a window of a tow-behind camper that was shot out by what was believed to be a pellet or BB gun.
The incident was discovered at 1:29 p.m. Sunday.