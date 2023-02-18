BLAIRSVILLE
Drug possession
On Thursday, shortly before 6 p.m., officers of the Blairsville Borough Police Department said they noticed Kaitlyn Ashley Flickinger, 32, of Blairsville, inside the Sheetz store along East Market Street.
Police confirmed she had felony warrants out of Cambria County, where she was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Jan. 27, and was taken into custody.
Chief Louis J. Sacco said a search subsequent to her arrest turned up 53 stamp bags, 2.58 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Sacco said Flickinger was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on the felony warrant from Cambria County, and charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia will be filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Driving violations
On Thursday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Eric Matthew Piker, 32, of Johnstown, in the parking lot of Sheetz along East Market Street.
Chief Louis J. Sacco said Piker was driving on a suspended license and had warrants out of Cambria County.
He said Piker was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on the warrants from Cambria County and two citations were issued with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., charging Piker with counts of driving under suspension and of drivers required to be licensed.
Bell is awaiting a plea from Piker in both matters.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Car damaged
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said, on Wednesday at approximately 12:33 p.m. an unknown person caused damage to a parked vehicle at the Punxsutawney Walmart.
The vehicle belongs to a 73-year-old Punxsutawney area woman. State police said the operator of what appeared to be a white 2015 four-door Hyundai Elantra fled the scene after causing damage to the victim’s 2019 Subaru.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at (814) 938-0510.