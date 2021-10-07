INDIANA
Mirror whacked
On Oct. 2 at 2:51 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had been damaged in a woman’s driveway along the 1000 block of School Street.
Officers said hand and foot prints were found on the hood and windshield of the white-colored Volkswagen sport utility vehicle, and the passenger side mirror was partially knocked off.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
Accident-DUI
Indiana Borough Police said Emily Wright, 20, of Indiana, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, underage drinking and two summary traffic violations after a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 19 at 2:08 a.m. along the 600 block of Maple Street.
Police said Wright was found to be intoxicated. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a preliminary hearing for Wright into the matter.
Stolen stop sign
On Sept. 12 at 3:17 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of two Pittsburgh men seen carrying a stop sign through a parking lot along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Officers said they contacted the two males, Ashton Chaffo, 21, and Aiden Fluhme, 18, in a nearby apartment and were able to recover the sign.
Police said a review of security cameras showed the pair pulling the sign from the ground at the intersection of Grant Street and Wayne Avenue.
Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl who is awaiting a preliminary hearing for the pair in the matter.
DUI
A 22-year-old Seward man was taken into custody by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Oct. 3 at 10:35 p.m. after a traffic stop along South 11th Street.
Troopers said the motorist was suspected of driving under the influence.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Stolen banners
A 73-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that an $80 “Save White’s Woods” banner was removed from 12th Street and the White’s Woods Trail Parking Area.
That theft occurred between 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and 5 p.m. Oct. 1, and was the first of two such thefts reported over the Indiana University of Pennsylvania homecoming weekend.
On Oct. 2 at 10:49 a.m., Indiana Borough Police received a report of the theft of a green, 5-foot banner that read “Friends of White’s Woods,” that occurred between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30 at along the 1100 block of Chestnut Street.
Anyone with information about the Chestnut Street theft is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121. Anyone with information about the 12th Street theft is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a domestic incident occurred between Terry Stiffey, 43, of Indiana, and his 40-year-old girlfriend at an address along Route 110.
Troopers said Stiffey drove after the 11:43 p.m. Oct. 4 incident to the Homer City Sheetz, where he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who released him on $500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.
Disorderly conduct
A 34-year-old Indiana man faces a non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct after an incident Oct. 3 at 6:29 a.m. along Oakland Avenue near Warren Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the man had left his home, carrying his T-shirt as if it were a torch, while walking to the Sunoco service station.
Troopers said it prompted multiple passers-by to call 911 in fear of danger due to the location.
Identity theft
A 56-year-old Indiana-area woman told state police that someone filed for unemployment using her identity.
The theft by deception was discovered on Monday at 11:08 a.m.
Buffington TOWNSHIP
Tools stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said assorted tools were removed from a trailer used by PennLine Service Inc. of Scottdale along Wehrum Road and Mack Drive between Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Total value of the tools approached $2,000. State police said the investigation is ongoing.