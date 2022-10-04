WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
At 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana, a 42-year-old Clymer man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop occurred along U.S. Route 422 at Oakland Ave.
CLYMER
Drug possession
On Aug. 26 at 1:16 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, responded to a disturbance along First Street.
There, a 42-year-old Clymer man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Possible drug
activity
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said there was a report of possible drug activity on Friday at 8:06 a.m. at United High School.
Troopers said the investigation continues.
