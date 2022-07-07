PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a driver whose car was passing a truck with a trailer attached on U.S. Route 422 was unable to get back into his lane and sideswiped a van headed eastbound on July 1 at 10:22 a.m.
Troopers said the driver of the car, John F. Trunzo, 58, of Beyer, South Mahoning Township, was not injured, but the driver of the van, Tina M. Hooker, 60, of Blairsville, was believed to have sustained a minor injury and was taken by Kittanning No. 6 Hose Co. EMS to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Trunzo was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and faces a preliminary hearing on July 19 at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.