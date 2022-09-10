INDIANA
DUI, no rear lights
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl for Kaylee Morgan Davis, 22, of Indiana, who was charged this week after blood lab results became available after a traffic stop on Aug. 19 around 1 a.m. along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
According to Indiana Borough Police, Davis was stopped for a summary traffic offense of not having rear lights, but was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that it was unsafe for her to drive.
She was taken into custody for a blood draw at Indiana Regional Medical Center then released into the custody of a sober adult.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Active warrants
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both from the Blairsville area, were found to have active warrants outstanding when they were stopped on the morning of May 23 along Old Route 217.
Pending lab results, charges may be filed for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
On Sept. 2 at 10:23 p.m., a vehicle stop was made in the parking lot of the Cobblestone Hotel, 188 Alliance Drive, by state police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, who found an equipment violation on the vehicle operated by a 50-year-old Punxsutawney woman.
Troopers said, through the course of the traffic stop, the woman was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. State police said charges will be filed with Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.
NORTH MAHONING TWP.
Credit card fraud
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said an unknown individual gained possession of identifying information for a local resident. That information was used to create a Discover credit card account where the unknown individual made a $7,441.20 purchase. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.