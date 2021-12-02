INDIANA
Heroin arrest
Indiana Borough Police said a 23-year-old Indiana man was found to be in possession of heroin during a traffic stop at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday along the 400 block of Locust Street.
Police said he also was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The man was charged through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Car damaged
Indiana Borough Police said the passenger side of the hood of a vehicle parked along the 200 block of Rice Avenue was damaged by an individual, possibly between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Monday.
The owner discovered the damage around 1 p.m. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 349-2121.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Dog scam
A 34-year-old Glen Campbell-area woman told state police at Punxsutawney that she was trying to buy a dog on Facebook and sent $300 to an unknown person.
The matter was reported on Nov. 17. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Charges in crash
A Saltsburg woman and a Pittsburgh man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, but Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting pleas from both for charges filed by state police in the Kiski Valley.
State police said it happened on Route 981 just north of Woodlawn Drive, when a Ford Focus driven by Clare A. McQuaide, 19, of Saltsburg, failed to see a Ford F-150 XLT operated by Oscar A. Mendez Peraza, 21, of Pittsburgh, as it was turning and rear-ended it.
Troopers said Mendez Peraza’s vehicle was disabled — but he left the scene before an investigating trooper arrived.
McQuaide was cited for failure to obey traffic-control devices, while Mendez Peraza was cited for failure to give information about the crash, to make immediate notice of the crash to police, to wear a seat belt, and to have a driver’s license.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Underage drinking
State police in the Kiski Valley took a Childline report on Nov. 15 that a 14-year-old Latrobe-area girl was drinking beer at a Best Avenue address on Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
Troopers said that investigation is ongoing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
On Nov. 30, a 42-year-old Punxsutawney-area woman told state police at Punxsutawney that an unknown individual had attempted to open multiple bank accounts and loans in her name.
Troopers said that investigation remains open.