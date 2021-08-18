INDIANA
Drug possession
Two Homer City men were cited by Indiana Borough Police Department after a traffic stop on July 30 at 10:08 p.m. along the 200 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said a passenger in the car, William Ellwood Shaw, 50, of Homer City, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was charged through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office. Haberl scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Police said the driver, Richard Ralph Corry Harshberger, 25, also of Homer City, was found to be without a license and has an active warrant for his arrest.
Pleas are awaited by Haberl in the July 30 incident.
Hit-run crash
On Saturday at 12:57 a.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to a hit-run incident along the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
Through an investigation, IBPD said officers were able to identify the driver as Mary Dunn, 23, of Washington, Washington County. Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Haberl, who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
DUI
Indiana Borough Police Department said it located Chance Orr, 20, of Delmont, intoxicated in a vehicle along the 400 block of South Fifth Street on June 5 at 3:51 a.m.
Officers said Orr is under the age of 21. He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, as well as underage drinking and driving with alcohol in his possession.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Haberl on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Drug paraphernalia
On Aug. 13 at 2:08 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said its officers assisted the Indiana County Sheriff’s office after drug paraphernalia was found at an address along Regency Square Drive.
This led to the filing of misdemeanor charges of possession or use of paraphernalia filed against Jacquline Ann Malloy, 39, of Bolivar, Westmoreland County, and Matthew James Saltsgiver, 42, of Robinson.
The charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Haberl, who scheduled preliminary hearings for the pair for Sept. 16 at 2:15 p.m.