WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
On March 9 at 6:57 a.m., state police reported obtaining two search warrants for two hotel rooms at 1411 Wayne Ave. The warrants were executed at 11:45 a.m. and it was found that James Emerson, 41, and Kimberly Caylor, 37, both of Indiana, were in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packaging material and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. The items were seized from the rooms by police and the two were taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver.
Both Emerson and Caylor were lodged at the Indiana County Jail.
Theft
At 11:42 a.m. Friday, state police reported to Copper Beech Drive, for a call from an 18-year-old male from Indiana saying that approximately 12 gallons of gasoline were removed from the gas tank of his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
DUI
State police reported that a 33-year-old female from Homer City was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on March 13 at 12 a.m., on Shelly Drive. Upon stopping the vehicle, it was found that she was also in possession of associated paraphernalia.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Burglary
State police reported that sometime between March 7 and March 11, an unknown individual pried the doorknob off of the concession building at the Hillsdale Rod & Gun Club Baseball Field located on Bennett Road in Hillsdale. After breaking the doorknob, the building was entered and several CCTV cameras were destroyed. The cost of the damage is valued at around $60.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police in Indiana at (724) 357-1960.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
DUI
On Wednesday at 1:24 a.m., state police reported that a 44-year-old male of Ford City was found to be driving under the influence of controlled substances. The driver was stopped along Old William Penn Highway near Hill Top Drive.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
At 3:30 a.m. March 13, state police reported that a known 41-year-old female from Homer City was under the influence of methamphetamine and was found to have criminally trespassed into a neighborhood residence along Greenville Road by force. She physically resisted arrest when police arrived on scene. The victims were listed as a 33-year-old female from Homer City and a 46-year-old male from Indiana.
A white wooden door with a a glass window valued at $550 was damaged.