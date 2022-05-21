WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drugs, disorderly conduct
A 27-year-old McIntyre man was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and violating the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act after being found on Thursday at 9:55 a.m. dancing in the middle of Rustic Lodge and Simpson roads.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the man was failing to move for traffic and was found to be under the influence of suspected heroin. He was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for clearance then was held in Indiana County Jail.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 55-year-old Heilwood-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Thursday at 3:29 p.m. that she had never filed for unemployment — but someone else did, using her name.
The matter is under investigation.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Criminal trespass
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Dan Blair Mumau, 56, of Cherry Tree, was cited for criminal trespass after an incident on Monday at 8:39 a.m. along Pine Vale Road.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea in the matter.