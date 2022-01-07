INDIANA
Charges withdrawn
A series of charges were withdrawn against a Pittsburgh area man during a court appearance Thursday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Tahir Usmen Mir, who is listed by authorities as living in the Crafton area near Pittsburgh, had been charged with summary counts of defiant trespass and harassment in a Nov. 19 incident at a residence along South Fifth Street. Indiana Borough Police said Mir was cited for entering that residence without permission and grabbing a woman living there by the arm in an attempt to speak to her.
Then on Dec. 1 Mir also was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor count of harassment. All those counts were withdrawn before Haberl.