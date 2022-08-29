INDIANA
Hit-run crash
On Wednesday at 11:19 p.m., it was reported to Indiana Borough Police that someone struck and damaged a dumpster located along the 300 block of Gompers Avenue.
Police were told that the incident probably happened around 11:15. Witnesses told police that a black Ford F150 pickup truck is suspected.
The truck had moderate damage in the 1 o’clock and 2 o’clock positions. Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
BLAIRSVILLE
Retail theft
Blairsville Borough Police Department investigated a retail theft on Monday at the Wine and Spirits store along East Market Street.
Officers said a Johnstown man was in the store and was caught by store employees concealing a fifth of vodka in his hoodie.
Charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. A docket for the case was not available from the state courts website at presstime.
Harassment
Blairsville Borough Police filed a summary citation with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.’s office on William Sanders, 42, of Blairsville, for harassment after receiving a complaint from the One Stop store along East Market Street.
Police said assistant manager Crystal Closson had been receiving text messages from Sanders, a former employee.
Officers said Sanders was told to stop such communications but continued texting Closson 11 more times.
Bell is awaiting a plea from Sanders in the matter.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Prohibited weapon
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 64-year-old Indiana area man was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of an prohibited offensive weapon during a traffic stop on Aug. 13 at 12:24 a.m. along Ben Franklin Road South and Melloney Lane.
The matter remains under investigation.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
On Aug. 12 at 9:39 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a 26-year-old Blairsville man was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop occurred along Vine Street and Old William Penn Highway.
The matter remains under investigation.