INDIANA
DUI
Thomas Petro, of Indiana, has been charged with driving under the influence and one summary traffic offense stemming from a traffic stop at 3:06 a.m. Oct. 31 at Water and North 13th streets, state police reported.
Troopers filed a complaint against Petro, 23, on Nov. 30 at Indiana District Court.
Man cited
Indiana borough police cited an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student after being told that he had attempted to provoke a fight at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Officers took Tyler Degenhart, 20, of Hazleton, Luzerne County, to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of intoxication and cited him with underage drinking, carrying false identification, public drun-kenness and disorderly conduct.
Drug offense
State police have charged Stephen Lawrence, of Pittsburgh, with possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:57 a.m. Oct. 17 during a traffic stop at Philadelphia and North Fifth streets.
Lawrence, 26, was charged Nov. 30 before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
Vandalism
Someone broke a windshield wiper from a vehicle and threw it at a window of a house and caused further damage between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Indiana Borough police.
Officers said the damage was done on Water Street between Ninth and 12th streets.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police cited Samantha Anderson, of New Florence, on Nov. 18 with a summary count of retail theft. Troopers accused Anderson, 23 in the theft of $121.59 of merchandise on Nov. 12 from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza.
Online court records show Anderson has retained counsel but has not responded to the charge.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Crime wave
State police cautioned Dixonville-area residents to lock their vehicles and secure their property after troopers logged 10 reports of burglaries and thefts since Nov. 3.
Indiana-based troopers have investigated the theft of a speaker on Nov. 3 and a pack of cigarettes from a vehicle on Nov. 24 on Purchase Line Road; the theft of items from a car on Nov. 7 and damage to unspecified items on Nov. 27 on Barr Slope Road; the theft of a package from the porch of a house along Allison Road on Nov. 19; the reported theft of a 9 mm pistol Nov. 24 on Locust Road; reports of broken windows on Dec. 5, the theft of some hoverboards and damage to some windows on Dec. 6, all on Locust Road; and the theft of items from two vehicles Monday on Route 403.
Police urged residents to report any suspicious activity to the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960.
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vandalism charges
State police have accused two men of vandalizing a Caterpillar bulldozer that belongs to Ronald Fulton, of Home, and Richard Mittica, of Sigel, Jefferson County.
Troopers charged that Easton Bacha, 18, of DuBois, and Daniel Coon, 18, of Rockton, damaged the equipment between 8:45 p.m. Nov. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 on Miller Road.
The men face preliminary hearings for second-degree-misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief on Feb. 11.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harassment
Two women were cited with summary counts of harassment following what state police called a domestic dispute on Rudder Road. Troopers said a Fairfield woman, 36, and a Ligonier woman, 56, fought each other at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 21. Police withheld the women’s names.