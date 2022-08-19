YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Firearm stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were told on July 28 at 3:45 p.m. by a 48-year-old Saltsburg man that a Ruger Model 77 firearm valued at $1,000 and a Tasco 4-by-12 valued at $50 were stolen from a home along West Lebanon Road.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Gun case found
State police at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating the finding of a black gun case with a scope and knife inside along Camerons Bottom Road on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the item is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
On July 23 at 7:08 p.m., a 79-year-old New Florence woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, of a case of identity theft.
The matter remains under investigation.
