INDIANA
Public drunkenness
On Sunday at 4:54 a.m. at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., Indiana Borough Police were called for a man who had passed out in the dining area.
Officers said Selvin Maykovich, 22, of Carrolltown, Cambria County, was found to be under the influence to a point where he was a danger to himself or others.
Police said Maykovich was taken to Indiana County Jail, held until deemed sober, and cited for public drunkenness. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
o o o
On Saturday at 5:29 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a call about a man sleeping in his vehicle along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said Todd Fetsko, 26, of Marion Center, was found to be intoxicated.
Police said Fetsko was taken to Indiana County Jail, and charged with public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Firearm stolen
A 32-year-old Indiana-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a Tarus 9 mm handgun was stolen from an address along Route 110.
The theft was discovered Friday at 11 a.m. The firearm was valued at $250.
The investigation is ongoing.
Suspected heroin
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old Indiana-area man is under investigation after suspected heroin valued at $20 was found in his possession on Aug. 10 at an address along North First Street.
Charges were filed through the court of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI checkpoint
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a sobriety checkpoint conducted on Aug. 19 along North Main Street resulted in one motorist being arrested for driving under the influence, nine drivers being cited and 16 receiving written warnings.
Troopers said one motorist was found to be in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending in that case.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Charges in crash
State police in the Kiski Valley said Raven G. McNutt, 21, of Apollo, was traveling too fast for conditions — bad tires and rainy weather — when his pickup truck went out of control on Route 380 at Berlin Lane, struck a guide rail and two gas line markers, and overturned.
Troopers said he fled the scene and was found at a nearby residence where he was treated for minor injuries by Vandergrift volunteer firefighters and cited on multiple traffic violations.
Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting pleas in the matter.