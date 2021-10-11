GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
Identity fraud
Pennsylvania state police reported that on Friday at 4:19 p.m. an unknown person tried to open an online Wells Fargo bank account using a 66-year-old Glen Campbell woman’s information. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
Pennsylvania state police said that at 2 p.m. Friday, an unknown person along Alabran Road was shooting guns as they trespassed in the woods of a 57-year-old Mount Jewett man. Police said they are still investigating.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Pennsylvania state police from Punxutawney said a 24-year-old Punsutawney man was arrested early Sept. 26.
According to police, Jacob Kunselman was pulled over along Route 119 at 2:46 a.m. for traffic violations including reckless driving and disregard of traffic lane.
After further investigation, police said Kunselman was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
A preliminary hearing before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock is scheduled for Nov. 4.