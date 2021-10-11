Police Log slide

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

Identity fraud

Pennsylvania state police reported that on Friday at 4:19 p.m. an unknown person tried to open an online Wells Fargo bank account using a 66-year-old Glen Campbell woman’s information. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Trespassing

Pennsylvania state police said that at 2 p.m. Friday, an unknown person along Alabran Road was shooting guns as they trespassed in the woods of a 57-year-old Mount Jewett man. Police said they are still investigating.

BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY

DUI

Pennsylvania state police from Punxutawney said a 24-year-old Punsutawney man was arrested early Sept. 26.

According to police, Jacob Kunselman was pulled over along Route 119 at 2:46 a.m. for traffic violations including reckless driving and disregard of traffic lane.

After further investigation, police said Kunselman was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

A preliminary hearing before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock is scheduled for Nov. 4.

