WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault with cart
State police at Indiana said citations for harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against Nancy Shultz, 43, of Clune, in connection with an incident on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said Shultz became irate when her boyfriend was unable to secure a parking spot for their vehicle as another vehicle was attempting to take an open spot before he arrived.
State police said Shultz approached the passenger of the other vehicle and ran into him with a motorized cart, then slapped him several times.
State police said the victim was a 50-year-old Indiana man. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Harassment
State police at Indiana said citations for harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against a 66-year-old Homer City man for berating a 37-year-old Indiana woman at a grocery store along Ben Franklin Road South and Indian Springs Road on Wednesday at 4:41 p.m.
Troopers said the incident was in response to a conversation between a stranger and an employee of the store.
Indiana Borough
Simple assault
Borough police responded to the 100 block of Philadelphia Street at 5:43 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a report of an assault. When they arrived, police reported that Sean Mundashi and Benjamin Bendaham, both 23, both of Indiana, were involved in a physical altercation at a residence. Both were later charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct through Judge Haberl’s office and are awaiting preliminary hearings.
Retail theft
State police responded to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue for a report of retail theft at 1:38 a.m. Friday. Police allege Quincy Antonio Thomas Jr., 29, of Shelocta, stole a case of alcoholic beverages from the establishment. Thomas was released on a citation and his case is awaiting a plea through Judge Haberl’s office.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Simple assault
State police at Indiana said a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct were filed Friday against Stanley Robert Wyno, 19, of Commodore, in connection with an Aug. 8 incident at 10:10 p.m. along Cherry Tree Road.
Wyno is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the matter before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
Troopers said the disturbance also involved two 18-year-old males, both from Cherry Tree, who were not identified. Dockets for those suspects were not available.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Strangulation
A 21-year-old male from Clune has been charged through Judge Haberl’s office after state police said he strangled and assaulted a 19-year-old Rural Valley woman along Second Street on Aug. 18 at 12:42 p.m.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Drug possession
State police in Ebensburg said charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Ebensburg man after he was found to be under the influence and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Aug. 19 at 8:35 p.m. near Station Road and Brandys Lane. The stop was originally conducted when the Harley-Davidson the suspect was driving was being operated without a headlight.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Terroristic threats
A 21-year-old Derry woman was threatened by a 26-year-old Greensburg man at the Latrobe Taco Bell at 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 20, state police at Greensburg reported. Police say the man pulled into the drive-thru and told the employee that he was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive and that he had a loaded gun. The restaurant closed until police arrived.
Once on scene, police found no firearm but did report finding drug paraphernalia in the man’s vehicle.