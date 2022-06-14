WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft of services
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a theft of $200 worth of dumpster services from the Days Inn.
The theft was reported on May 21 at 9:05 a.m.
Shots fired
at window
Multiple areas of damage were reported to the front window of Young Brothers Taekwondo along Oakland Avenue.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said someone fired a BB gun or similar type of weapon at the window between 7:30 p.m. on June 3 and 5:30 p.m. on June 6.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
DUI-controlled
substance
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 33-year-old Heilwood woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance after a crash on Sunday at 12:49 a.m. in a wooded area off U.S. Route 422 East.
Troopers said the woman was in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamines.
They said charges before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl are pending blood results.