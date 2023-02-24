ARMAGH
Guilty plea entered
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 3:36 am
ARMAGH
Guilty plea entered
A jury trial scheduled to begin Thursday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas was canceled when a West Wheatfield Township man pleaded guilty to a felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking in a Jan. 7, 2022, incident at a service station along Indiana Street in Armagh.
Nicholas R. Empfield, 28, entered those pleas last week before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled sentencing for 11 a.m. March 3.
State police said Empfield assaulted a female employee at the One-Stop service station, then took $1,892 in U.S. currency from a PA Lottery cash drawer before fleeing the scene.
Empfield was arrested that same day and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, and has been there since. Indiana County Public Defender Jeffrey William Miller was Empfield’s attorney.
INDIANA
Charges withdrawn
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, charges of simple assault and harassment were withdrawn in the case of Brandon Corey Vick, 45, of Indiana.
The charges were filed on Nov. 4, 2022. The hearing occurred before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.