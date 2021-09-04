CENTER TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 33-year-old man shoved a 46-year-old man at 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday along Route 286 West. Police said both men are from Homer City, and that the 33-year-old man was cited accordingly.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
At 10:44 a.m. on Aug. 25, state police from Troop A, Indiana, responded to a retail theft on Route 286 East. Police said a 23-year-old man, of Commodore, pumped $23.57 worth of gasoline from Betty Lou II’s and left without making the payment. Police said charges are filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Burglary claim
Police from Troop A, Indiana, said a 53-year-old woman, of Blairsville, made a complaint Aug. 25 at 9:15 a.m. that her apartment was burglarized. Police said they found no force used in the alleged burglary and reported the claim unfounded.
Credit card theft
Police from Troop A, Indiana, said Aug. 24, at 3 p.m., $427.53 was used for fraudulent purchases in a different state using a 27-year-old woman from Indiana’s information.
Police added it is unknown who made the fraudulent purchase.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday said someone fraudulently used the identification of a 46-year-old woman from Clarksburg to create a bank account.