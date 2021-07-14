VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Fraud
State police at Kittanning said there have been reports of unknown people attempting to obtain unemployment benefits utilizing the identify of others, including a 46-year-old Yatesboro woman in Cowanshannock Township on July 4; a 21-year-old Worthington man in West Franklin Township, also on July 4; and a 60-year-old Butler woman in Rayburn Township on July 11.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 33-year-old Marion Center man told troopers someone used his Social Security number to file for unemployment on July 2.
State police asked anyone who has had a similar incident to contact the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at (800) 692-7469, or to go to the “Report Fraud Here” page on the www.uc.pa.gov website.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail thefts
State police at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating retail thefts on July 2 and 3 at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said they believe the same group of suspects bagged $54.18 worth of merchandise without paying for it on July 2, then another $10.54 worth of merchandise the next day.
State police said the suspects were seen leaving the store and driving away in an older style Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information is asked by state police to call (724) 357-1960.
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 29-year-old Indiana man faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on July 11 at 11:37 p.m. on Route 110 at Blais Road.
Troopers said charges are pending blood results before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Brandi Mary Mae Demoss, 37, of Home, on a harassment charge filed by state police at Troop A, Indiana, after an incident on July 11 at 12:35 a.m. at an address along Chambersville Road. Troopers said Demoss struck a 37-year-old Home man across the right side of his face with an open hand.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Rollover crash
State police at Troop A. Indiana, said a 42-year-old Josephine woman was involved in a rollover crash on July 9 at 11:22 p.m. on Patchtown and Old Indiana roads. Troopers said the woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood results before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Marijuana
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 56-year-old Pittsburgh man was observed to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on July 6 at 11:25 a.m. on Route 403 at Route 22. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.