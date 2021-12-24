INDIANA
Criminal mischief
According to a news release issued Thursday by Indiana Borough Police Department, on Dec. 1 at 6:06 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of North 11th Street to investigate the throwing of a cinder block through the rear glass window of a Mercury Grand Marquis.
Police said nothing of value was stolen from the vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident should contact IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Domestic dispute
State police said Kurt Harris, 20, of Homer City, was taken into custody following what was termed an active domestic incident on Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. along Hamilton Street.
Troopers said it was learned that Harris punched his 23-year-old girlfriend, from the Indiana area, multiple times and caused visible injury to her face.
State police said Harris tried to run from the scene and was apprehended.
After an arraignment before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges of simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Harris was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $1,500 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Welch on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.
Firearm found
A man came to the state police Troop A, Indiana, barracks to report he had found a Kimber Micro 9 Raptor pistol in the parking lot of Walmart along Oakland Avenue on Wednesday at 2:43 p.m.
Troopers said the firearm was taken into evidence. Anyone with information about this weapon is encouraged to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Brothers fighting
State police said a 21-year-old Josephine man and his 18-year-old brother, also from Josephine, were engaged in a fight at an address along Center Street on Wednesday at 1:58 a.m.
Troopers said each man caused physical injury to the other, and both were arrested accordingly.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
According to a news release Thursday from state police, a 62-year-old Fenelton, Butler County, man was taken into custody on Nov. 14 at 1:15 a.m. for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, after a verbal rolling domestic incident on Route 85.
State troopers said the man, who was not otherwise identified in the news release, was found to be intoxicated.