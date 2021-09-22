INDIANA
Steps damaged
Indiana Borough Police were called Monday at 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Seventh and Locust streets.
There, officers said, someone had damaged a freshly poured concrete sidewalk. Police said the suspects were gone when officers arrived but that the surface of the new sidewalk had been tampered with in several areas. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
Store robbed
Indiana Borough Police Department reported charges were filed at Magisterial District Court in Indiana against a 51-year-old man, with addresses in Rochester Mills and Indiana, on charges that he stole money from the Choice convenience store at 400 Philadelphia Street on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Police said video showed the suspect took money that was on the counter.