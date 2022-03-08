INDIANA
Bicycle stolen
Indiana Borough Police are investigating the theft of a mountain bicycle from a garage along the 200 block of Church Street between Feb. 23 and March 4.
Police said it was a black, 20-inch, men’s 21-speed Hyper Havoc mountain bike.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas in two cases of public drunkenness and one of underage drinking investigated by Indiana Borough Police Department:
• At 11:16 p.m. Friday, IBPD officers said they cited Linkin Daniel Radaker, 19, of Summerville, Jefferson County, for underage drinking after he was found in possession of alcohol along the 500 block of Water Street.
• At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, IBPD officers were called to Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave. for the report of an intoxicated male inside the store.
Officers said they found Byron Edward Daubert, 21, of Summerhill, Cambria County, who was arrested and cited with public drunkenness.
• At 3:57 a.m. Sunday, IBPD officers were dispatched to North Taylor Avenue for a report of suspicious activity.
Officers said they found Quamir Calesta Mathis, 29, of Blairsville, to be intoxicated. He was arrested and cited with public drunkenness.