INDIANA
Four cited for fight
Indiana Borough Police said four people were cited after a fight involving a large group on Monday at 1:47 a.m. along South Coulter Avenue.
The four, all of whom have records in the state court system, were cited for simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
One suspect, a 24-year-old Indiana woman, also was cited for resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
Police said charges for all were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Three women cited
On Saturday at 1 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department to investigate an assault that took place along the 200 block of West Avenue.
Cited were Samiyah Rae Patterson, 19, of Bradford, McKean County; Madison Taylor Coniglio, 18, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County; and Tahmarion Astar Gray, 19, of Washington, Washington County.
All are awaiting preliminary hearings before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.
Public drunkenness
On Wednesday at 11:52 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said, a 27-year-old Berlin, Somerset County, man was found intoxicated on the roadway along the 100 block of South Sixth Street.
The man was cited for public drunkenness and charges are pending through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Underage drinking
On Sunday at approximately 12:08 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Elm Street for a woman who reportedly was openly lewd.
There a 20-year-old Indiana woman was found and cited for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.
Charges are pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Harassment
On Sept. 18 at 2:36 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted an investigation of an incident that occurred along the 800 block of Grant Street.
The investigation led to a summary count of harassment being filed against Joseph Robert Carney, 20, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Carney in the matter.
Juvenile scuffle
Indiana Borough Police reported Thursday that two identified juvenile males were cited for simple assault as the result of a fight on July 25 at around 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St.
Allegations were filed against both with Indiana County’s juvenile court.