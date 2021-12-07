INDIANA
Dog fight
A 45-year-old Indiana woman was cited for failure to get a license for her dog after a fight between that animal and another dog Nov. 30 at 5:18 p.m.
Indiana Borough Police said the dog fight happened along the 900 block of Water Street, where a neighbor said his dog was attacked by the other animal.
Upon investigation, IBPD said it found the woman did not have her dog property licensed and cited her through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Underage drinking
A 20-year-old White Oak, Allegheny County, resident was cited for underage drinking Sunday around 1:26 a.m. along North Carpenter Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police said officers encountered the man and filed a citation with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Speeding
State police said John Cottrell, 24, of Pittsburgh, was charged with fleeing and eluding as well as other traffic violations following a high-speed pursuit on Route 22.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, when a trooper said he observed Cottrell headed eastbound at 98 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
The trooper said Cottrell eluded a traffic stop and passed multiple vehicles on the right berm of the roadway, traveling at up to 120 mph at times, before his vehicle stopped abruptly in the area of Route 403 and Locust Street.
State police said Cottrell was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee. He was jailed until he could post $500 bond.
Cottrell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today at 11 a.m.
Can thrown
State police said a 59-year-old Davie, Fla., woman threw a soda can at a 27-year-old Blairsville man Nov. 5, hitting him in the mouth.
The woman told troopers the man had shoved her. Charges were filed following the Nov. 5 incident with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Firearm violation
State police said Amsa Sanneh, 22, of Pittsburgh, was cited for possession of a loaded 9-mm firearm, for which he was not in possession of a concealed carry permit, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said Sanneh was stopped Nov. 26 at 8:43 a.m. along Route 22 near Shady Grove Road for a summary traffic violation.
He was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who released him on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.