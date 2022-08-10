WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail thefts
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating two recent reports of retail theft along Oakland Avenue.
On Aug. 2 at 3:10 p.m., troopers took Monica Lynette Dent, 53, of Indiana, into custody after responding to a call that an $89 Hart brand jig saw and $89 Sony brand wireless speaker were stolen.
Dent was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and released on $2,500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Sept. 19.
On Monday at 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to a call to Goodwill, where dresses valued at $50 were stolen.
