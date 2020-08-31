INDIANA
Hit-run
Borough police said a stopped vehicle was backed into as the motorist was westbound along the 1100 block of Church Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police said there is possible black paint transfer onto the victim’s vehicle, from what is described as a black Toyota Camry, driven by a man with black hair and a gray T-shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Car window damaged
Borough police said a car window was damaged Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while it was parked in a private driveway along South 13th Street.
The car was a black, four-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Window damaged
State police at Indiana said a 23-year-old Indiana man admitted throwing a rock through the window of a residence along Maple Street on Saturday around 11 a.m.
No docket was available regarding the suspect on the state courts website this morning. Troopers said damage was estimated at $200.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Money stolen
State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of $3,460 in U.S. currency taken Aug. 8 from an address along Ninth Street.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Criminal mischief
State police at Indiana said damage was done to signs and sand bags along Murray Avenue.
A 57-year-old Graceton woman discovered the damage Saturday around 6 a.m. Troopers said the investigation continues.