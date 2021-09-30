BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 25-year-old Indiana area resident was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance Sept. 22 at 5:28 p.m. along Route 119 South and Barrondale Road.
Troopers said the man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as well as associated paraphernalia indicative of distribution, and was charged accordingly.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Unemployment fraud
On Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, received three complaints from Indiana women, all saying unknown individuals had filed for unemployment under their names.
The complaints came from South Sixth Street, Merrick Street and Bradley Court.