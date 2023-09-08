INDIANA
Curfew violations
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds light and variable..
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 6:00 am
On Wednesday at 11:09 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, a runaway juvenile female, age 16, left her residence along the 500 block of Clark Street.
Police said the identified female and an identified male juvenile, age 15, both of Indiana, were located along the 500 block of Church Street on Thursday at 1:30 a.m.
Officers said both juveniles were released to their parents and charged with violating the borough’s curfew ordinance in a filing with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
