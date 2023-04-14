APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, are investigating the theft of $200 in cash that occurred at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, April 1, along Railroad Avenue.
Police said no force was used against the victim, a 66-year-old Greensburg woman.
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, received a report that a 21-year-old Rural Valley man attempted to file 2022 income taxes when he was informed someone already filed taxes in his name.
BANKS TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday along Hillman Road.
Police said an unknown person attempted to secure a credit card through an internet application using a 56-year-old Rossiter man’s personal information.
INDIANA
Criminal trespass
Indiana Borough Police charged Michael Howlett Jr., 42, of Pittsburgh, with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and two counts of criminal mischief at 1:20 p.m. Monday along the 300 block of School Street.
Police responded to a private residence for a report of an unauthorized male trespasser inside the home. Upon arrival, police learned Howlett had entered the private residence.
Howlett resisted arrest when officers attempted to remove him, police said. Police arrested Howlett and transported him to Indiana County Jail, where he awaited arraignment by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Howlett was unable to post $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing before Judge Haberl is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.