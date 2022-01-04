INDIANA
Domestic disturbance
An Indiana man is free on $5,000 bond pending a hearing on simple assault and harassment charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 28 around 9:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Water Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said a domestic disturbance occurred there, in which Brent Williams, 57, allegedly assaulted an identified domestic partner as well as another identified person.
Williams was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.
Hit-run incident
Indiana Borough Police report that an investigation is ongoing into a hit-and-run crash Friday at approximately 7 p.m. along the 1100 block of School Street.
Officers said a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle was struck along the north side of the roadway by an east-bound vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
TV set stolen
Indiana Borough Police said they are investigating the burglary of a 42-inch Samsung Smart TV from a residence along the 900 block of Gompers Avenue between Dec. 10 and Dec. 29.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the police at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
On Dec. 26 at 12:06 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the area of South Clymer Avenue for a report of an intoxicated female laying in the roadway.
After an investigation, the 37-year-old Indiana resident was arrested for public drunkenness and cited through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Disorderly conduct
On New Year’s Eve at around 10:56 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said a 21-year-old Derry man was yelling and causing a public annoyance and alarm that served no legitimate purpose along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said he was cited for disorderly conduct and a citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Flags stolen
In a news release issued Monday, Indiana Borough Police Department said five juvenile males were involved in the theft of two flags from along the 500 block of Grant Street on Oct. 27 at 10:03 p.m.
Police said a vehicle matching a description provided was stopped along the 500 block of Locust Street and three flags were found, including the two stolen flags.
Police said all three flags were returned to their owners, while charges were filed against two 17-year-olds from Marion Center, two 16-year-olds from Indiana, and a 15-year-old from Northpoint in West Mahoning Township, before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
BLAIRSVILLE
Disorderly conduct
On Sunday around 1 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police Department responded to Sheetz along East Market Street for a man said to be yelling profanity while walking around the gas pumps with a lit cigarette.
Upon arrival police identified the individual as Andrew Bimbo, 32, of Blairsville, who was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from Bimbo.
Antenna stolen
A Blairsville resident told police that someone had taken the antenna from his 2011 Dodge Charger while it was parked along Mary Street, sometime between Thursday and Sunday.
The antenna was valued at $40. Anyone with information is asked to call the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.