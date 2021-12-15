INDIANA
Inflatable hippo stolen
Indiana Borough Police reported officers are investigating the theft of an inflatable Christmas hippo from the front yard of a residence along the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street on Tuesday between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.
Drug paraphernalia
Indiana Borough Police said a 23-year-old Ernest man has been charged with possession of heroin-related drug paraphernalia after officers were sent to the 100 block of North Fifth Street to deal with a disturbance Monday at 11:24 p.m.
Officers said charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
On Monday at 1:28 p.m., a 25-year-old Rossiter man called state police to report someone using his personal identification to file a fictitious unemployment claim.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
BURNSIDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug possession
State police said drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop along West First and Walnut streets on Dec. 10 at 7:29 p.m.
Troopers said charges are pending against a 29-year-old Burnside man before Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Rifle recovered
State police said a Marlin 308 rifle, valued at $1,000, was recovered from Garigan Road on Dec. 10 after 4 p.m.