DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Assault
A 16-year-old male Torrance hospital patient was arrested for assaulting a 20-year-old male Torrance patient between 8 and 8:05 a.m. May 10 at Cove Prep Torrance hospital, 310 Grove Road, according to Pennsylvania state police at Kiski Valley.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Endangering welfare of child
State police at Punxsutawney responded to an anonymous call referencing child endangerment at 10:29 a.m. Friday at an address in Bell Township, according to police.
Jefferson County Children and Youth Services was contacted, and the children were removed until the house could become more habitable, police said.
HENDERSON Township, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
A verbal argument among a 41-year-old Punxsutawney man, a 34-year-old Big Run woman, a 43-year-old Punxsutawney man and a 23-year-old Prosperity woman turned physical at 4:30 p.m. May 11 along Pike Road, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Police said a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Cab and a Chevrolet S10 were vandalized during the altercation, causing approximately $745 in damages.