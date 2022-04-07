BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, charged a 31-year-old Blairsville woman with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia March 30 along Lakeview Drive.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, charged a 27-year-old Blairsville woman with driving under the influence of controlled substance April 5 along Route 22.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Unsafe speed
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an Indiana County motorist was traveling at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car and struck a tree at 7:18 p.m. March 31 on Fisher Farm Road just west of State Route 210.
Troopers said the car driven by Kristofer L. Peterson, 18, of McIntyre, then struck a rock and returned to the highway.
State police said Peterson suffered a minor injury and was treated by Citizens’ Ambulance.
He was cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed and Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the case.