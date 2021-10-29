INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from two men cited early Thursday for disorderly conduct after a fight along North Carpenter Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police Department cited Sean Mundashi, 25, of Indiana, and Derek Cesovski, 22, of Belle Vernon, Fayette County, after the incident shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officers said neither man reported any injuries.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said a Brush Valley man, 49, was cited for harassment after pushing a woman, 83, of Brush Valley, and pulling her hair during an incident Oct. 7 at 6:06 p.m. Troopers said the investigation continues.
Public drunkenness
State police said a Brush Valley man, 49, was charged with public drunkenness after an incident Oct. 7 at 7:09 p.m. Troopers said the man was under the influence of a controlled substance and lodged at Indiana County Jail. The investigation continues.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A Blairsville-area woman, 38, told state police Wednesday an unemployment claim was fraudulently made using her personal identification.
Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered in the course of an investigation of the incident.