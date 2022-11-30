INDIANA
False reports
Indiana Borough Police Department said Ciera R. White, 20, of Indiana, was interviewed at the scene of a disturbance on Oct. 13 around 4 a.m. and gave a name of someone as a suspect.
However, officers said, further investigation found that it was false information, as White knew the suspect and admitted that she did not tell officers the right identity.
She was cited for misdemeanor counts of giving false information and hindering an investigation.
A hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Criminal mischief
On Nov. 6 at approximately 1:37 a.m., a vehicle was damaged along the 500 block of South Fifth Street, Indiana Borough Police Department reported.
A witness told IBPD officers that Connor Kromer, 19, of Lucerne Mines damaged the vehicle, causing a need for $2,000 in repairs.
Police said he was cited for criminal mischief.
A hearing on the charge is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
